Consensus In Conversation

New York Stock Exchange: Natural Asset Companies

The top perk of a podcast is the exciting conversations. And it doesn’t get any better than scheduling those conversations with friends. Recording with my good friend Michael Blaugrund, the New York Stock Exchange’s (NYSE) Chief Operating Officer, was awesome. We’ve had many deep and stimulating conversations over the years; this time, we simply hit record and started going on the capital markets, a topic we are both passionate about. We covered the ESG landscape and the capital market’s potential for good, but I was most fascinated by the NYSE’s newest creative innovation – Natural Asset Companies (NACs).

Hot Take: NACs are a revolutionary idea. For the first time, we are ascribing a market value to the natural world and the resources and assets in the ecosystem around us. This new asset classification applies to corporations with the rights to “ecosystem services.” These systems have always held immense monetary value, but it has always been hard to calculate. As a result, businesses have a long history of ignoring this inherent worth, reducing nature to an extractable resource. With NACs, the NYSE hopes to change this perception by revealing ecosystem services’ investing potential as a publicly traded equity.

Here are a few of my most important takeaways from the conversation: