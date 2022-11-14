I can’t believe almost two months have passed since the initial release of Consensus in Conversation. I have been incredibly fortunate in our first season to converse with some of America’s most interesting innovators each week. These discussions continue to challenge me and teach me so much, but one of the most interesting episodes happens to be the series debut, which tackles a few of our nation’s most pressing issues: food and labor supply. As COVID-19 hit and the nation worked through various challenges in the aftermath, food security and supply chain certainty were front and center. The importance of food goes beyond supply chains.

There is a looming problem in America. About 33% of our vegetables and 75% of our fruits are grown in California – a state I called home for several years and dearly love! While the state’s fertile valleys are one of our country’s greatest assets, the high concentration of agriculture on the West Coast means that produce has to travel thousands of miles to reach most of America’s consumers. Traversing this distance takes time, leading the food to lose its freshness and nutrients. More locally grown agriculture would help, but 80% of arable land is already utilized. But, as an entrepreneur knows, a difficult problem provides the opportunity for profit if a creative solution can be found.

What about the second challenge facing employers and communities across the country: employees? In general, the U.S. has the lowest unemployment rate in decades at 3.5%, making staffing difficult in general. This is more acutely felt in certain communities and within certain sectors. And, as COVID struck and in the immediate aftermath, more than 47 million workers quit their jobs. Labor force participation continues to stagnate at around 62%, opening employers up to considering new labor forces and training programs that have long been marginalized.

The founders of Vertical Harvest saw in these two parallel challenges one brilliant business model, utilizing the new and promising technology of hydroponic farming to help remedy our lack of fresh produce – vertically; and staffing the farm with under-employed Americans who are differently abled. In 13,500 square feet, this operation can farm the equivalent of 10 acres. With the help of the 42 (25 of whom are differently abled) employees, this comprises one of the state’s largest employment programs for adults with varying abilities and disabilities.

I talked with co-founders Nona Yehia and Caroline Croft Estay about the exciting potential of their company to feed local communities and engage people who are often under-employed and sometimes forgotten. These visionaries are helping to revolutionize food production with sustainability and inclusivity at the forefront of their operations.

Here are Some of My Lessons Learned: