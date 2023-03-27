Coffee Shop Uses Past Idea To Set Up A Green, Ethical Present

Brooklyn, NY is home to a unique and mission oriented coffee shop – Principles GI Coffee House. Katie Bishop, owner and operator of Principles GI Coffee House in Gowanus, has been hailed for her social outreach and urban safe space initiative. The former U.S. Marine and bassoonist considers her unique spot “a social hub masquerading as a coffeehouse.”

Opening in June 2022, Principles GI is a place where people from all walks of life can sit down and enjoy a cup of joe. The shop is also committed to help mitigate climate change and reduce waste. One step Principles GI Coffee House is taking is its “zero coffee-cup waste by 2023” initiative last year, which included customers bringing in their containers or renting one.

Photo Courtesy Principles GI

Bishop says her inspiration came from the GI coffee houses in the 1960s. Soldiers became disillusioned by the idea of the Vietnam War and often visited these shops run by protestors and opened near military bases. Principles is of a similar ilk, and only it aims to uplift community members.

How Bishop got started is remarkable in its own right. She began a GoFundMe, from which she raised $5,000. From there, her friends gave her $25,000, and finally, she got an interest-free loan from the Hebrew Free Loan Society, a 130-year-old organization that has helped New Yorkers extend their credit.

Bishop took an innovative approach to furnishing the coffee shop. She found all the furniture in her business around Brooklyn, including some from a friend that worked in a theatrical production. All the countertops were given to her by a woodworking company across the street from Principles.

. Some people might pay $20, but they could also give as low as $1.

She explained that some see paying more than what the drink might be worth as virtuous. The pricing system is helping to foster a community feeling at Principles, and many patrons are hopeful the New York City mayor’s office will rezone the district to make it more affordable for the store’s rent.

Photo Courtesy Principles GI

The shop also offers a few free services for patrons. For starters, cyclists can get their bikes tuned up or adjusted, along with free biking classes. Water and ice are free of charge, and you can use the bathroom without purchasing an item.

Bishop’s shop fosters social consciousness and communal thinking — one cup of coffee at a time.

Principles GI is not the only coffee shop implementing these sustainable practices. In Colorado and California, there are similar shops.

Blue Sparrow Coffee – Denver, CO

Located in Denver’s River North Arts District and the Platte Street neighborhood, Blue Sparrow is aiming to brew delicious coffee with as minimal environmental impact as possible. The coffee shop’s 2022 sustainability report outlines how waste is properly disposed of, water consumption reduced, and electricity use minimized.

The report uses data collected from January 2021 to December 2022, presenting how Blue Sparrow performed in this two-year stretch. Some notable statistics include 0.32 kWh per coffee brewed and 52.44 kWh used per square foot at the Blake Street location. At the Platte Street shop, energy consumption averaged around 8807 kWh a month from January 2021 to February 2022, and that’s including the energy used with a neighboring business. In a bit of a comical manuever, they measure their consumption to the equivalent of dogs per kilowatt.

In terms of water use, the shop consumed 24,000 gallons of water per month on average for a year. However, that also includes averages from nearby businesses. They discovered 44% of their waste is compostable, and 55% of it can be recycled. Hopefully, Blue Sparrow will use this knowledge to promote more recycling amongst its customer base, and the coffee shop will dispose of waste more efficiently.

Photo Courtesy Blue Sparrow Coffee

Cajé Coffee Roasters – Santa Barbara, CA

Much like how Principles GI encourages customers to bring their own tumbler, Cajé Coffee is doing a similar practice. With four locations within the city of Santa Barbara, CA, single-use plastic would’ve created an extreme amount of waste. To eliminate plastic entirely, the shop implemented the “BYOM” system, or “bring your own mug.” The problem is tourists don’t really understand how it works. Of course, that’s not something Cajé could’ve anticipated. The solution the owners came up with is quite simple.

Cajé offers customers a reusable glass for beverages if they don’t bring their own receptacle. The catch here is it costs $5 to use the coffee house’s glass. When the drink is all gone, patrons return the glass and get their money back. It eliminates the need for paper or plastic cups, thus keeping waste streams low.

Photo courtesy Cajé Coffee Roasters