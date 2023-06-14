Cybersecurity A Growing Priority For Energy, Farming Sectors

Proper governance means many things. Managing the wants and needs of hundreds of millions of citizens is no small task, but that’s really only half of the picture. Good governance also means expecting the unexpected when protecting the homefront, like making resiliency upgrades to anticipate future hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes.

Environmental occurrences are one thing, but how to face attacks from an adversary is a discussion that changes with every new generation. Today, cyber warfare is widely assumed to be the next arena created as a byproduct of an increasingly online and interconnected society.

Attention has now turned to our resource chains — not only to protecting access to institutional stores of wealth but also the power grid and other central utilities like water. Agriculture is also a prime target, as damaging American food stores at the source is one of the most effective ways to damage markets and the public’s health.

Photo Courtesy Towfiqu Barbhuiya

Due to this new reality, the Department of Energy (DOE) announced in August 2022 a significant funding release for finding cybersecurity solutions.

DOE stated it would release $45 million in funding to develop “up to 15” research projects aimed primarily at innovating cybersecurity for the electric grid. Specific projects have yet to be announced as the deadline for submitting proposals to the agency’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response (CESER) is June.

“As DOE builds out America’s clean energy infrastructure, this funding will provide the tools for a strong, resilient, and secure electricity grid that can withstand modern cyber threats and deliver energy to every pocket of America,” said Jennifer M. Granholm, U.S. secretary of energy, in a press release.

The projects are expected to address a total of six proposed topic areas, including:

Automated cyberattack prevention and mitigation

Security and resiliency by design

Authentication mechanisms for energy delivery systems

Automated methods to discover and mitigate vulnerabilities

Cybersecurity through advanced software solutions

Integration of new concepts and technologies with existing infrastructure

While these funding measures are directed toward helping energy resiliency, many of these concepts can be applied to vulnerabilities in an ever-modernizing agricultural sector.

The technological improvements that make today’s farms so efficient and productive come with security downsides that simply didn’t exist with traditional plows and horse-drawn equipment.

And it’s already starting to happen. In 2022, the FBI issued warnings to agricultural producers after six different grain cooperatives around the country were compromised by ransomware attacks that sought to hold food production hostage in exchange for payment.

“The food and agriculture sector faces many challenges, but cyber security cannot be one put on the back burner,” said Brad Deacon, emergency management coordinator for the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Photo Courtesy Julia Koblitz

Most of the CESER projects likely won’t come to fruition in time to be adapted to farms for the next planting and harvesting seasons. In the meantime, the FBI has a series of recommendations for agricultural producers using modern technology. Many of these concepts are well-known to most of us by now, like enabling two-factor authentication or keeping software up-to-date.

Farmers are also encouraged to think more comprehensively, making sure to pick out their farm’s critical functions while also being willing and able to operate things manually in the event of a lock-out. It’s a step above avoiding suspicious email links but necessary to ensure the reliability of our nation’s food supply.